Mary Flohr

Mary E. Flohr, 95, of Weyerhaeuser, died on Oct. 13, 2021, at Ladysmith Care Community following a recent stroke. She was born on May 10, 1926, in Reedsburg, to Henry and Anna (Doro) Bergman.
Mary married Erich E. Flohr on June 19, 1946, in Lake Geneva. He preceded her in death on July 3, 1988. She moved to Weyerhaeuser in 1990 coming from Reedsburg.
Mary was a lifelong farm lady. She worked at Northwest Academy as a waitress for 6 months and also worked at several canning factories. Mary enjoyed visiting neighbors and loved country life. She loved her beef cattle and her dog, Gabbie, a beautiful border collie. She enjoyed working in the garden and picking blackberries in the woods. She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Rice Lake.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Lou Wilke of Weyerhaeuser; three grandchildren, Diane (Joe) Reinfeldt, Allen (Lora) Van Coulter and Jim (Jenny) Van Coulter; eight great-grandchildren including a great-granddaughter, Kendall Wilke; nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Erich; her parents, Henry and Anna Bergman; three sisters, Sophie Bergman, Adaline Weidman and Esther Gates and one brother, George Bergman, who died in 1968.
A funeral service was held on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Hoof Funeral Home, Reedsburg, and was officiated by David Willingham. Her daughter, Mary Lou, sang “In The Garden”. Burial followed in St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery in Reedsburg.
A special thank-you to the nurses and all who took care of Mary E. Flohr at Ladysmith Care Community.
