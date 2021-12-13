Mary Flohr

Mary E. Flohr, 95, of Weyerhaeuser, died on Oct. 13, 2021, at Ladysmith Care Community following a recent stroke. A funeral service was held on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Hoof Funeral Home, Reedsburg, and was officiated by David Willingham. Her daughter, Mary Lou, sang “In The Garden”. Burial followed in St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery in Reedsburg.