Marijan Gazic, age 92, of Ladysmith, suddenly passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Lake Manor.
Marijan was born on Feb. 7, 1928, to Ilija and Ruza Gazic, in Croatia. He married Andja Vulic, and they had five children.
He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant son, his wife, two sisters, two brothers, a son-in-law, daughter-in-law and great-grandson.
He leaves behind his four children, Ivo Gazic, Ilija (Hilda) Gazic, Rosey Best and Branko (Tami) Gazic; 13 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.