David Hamilton, II Jul 19, 2023 Jul 19, 2023 Updated Jul 19, 2023

David Lee Hamilton, II, 53, of Ladysmith, died on Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Exeland.A celebration of life is being planned at a later date. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
