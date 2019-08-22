Laurien Christoffersen

Laurien H. (Laurie) Christoffersen, 80, of Bruce, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at Ladysmith Care Community in Ladysmith. A memorial gathering will be 2-4 p.m., Friday, Sept. 6, at O’Connell Family Funeral Home. There will be a private interment for family at Willow River Cemetery after the gathering. There will also be a gathering noon-2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 8, at Atlanta Town Hall near Bruce.