Anthony Groothousen

Anthony John Groothousen, at the age of 86, passed in peace with family at his bedside on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Tony was born on June 18, 1935, in Ladysmith. He graduated from Flambeau High School. He was in the National Guard and retired with military honors. He worked several jobs, but his main occupation was a farmer and bus driver.
He is survived by his wife, Marion; children, Mark (Kim) of Mauston, Kevin (Marye) of Anoka, Minn., Lorilyn (David) Sterba of Tony, Tracy (Tony) Lampman of Viroqua, Monte (Kim) of Tony and Matthew (Angie) of DeForest. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren; four brothers and two sisters, Cornelius of Honduras, Cathy Selvig of Ladysmith, sister-in-law Lucy of Tony, Bernadette (ED) Ohnsorg of Shakopee, Minn., Philip (Shirley) of Port Washington, Larry (Shannah) of Cambridge, Minn. and Joe (Nancy) of Ladysmith.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Gert Collier; brother, Peter Groothousen; sister-in-law, Florence Runnheim and brothers-in-law, Bernie Gerlach, Jerry Selvig and Adrian Kennedy.
Tony will be remembered for his love of God and his country, his hard work ethic, his unique sayings and especially in his later years his love of black berry brandy.
Special “Thanks” to the Ladysmith Care Community for all the wonderful care. He resided there since 2005, after he suffered a stroke.
On behalf of our family we would also like to thank the Nash-Jackson Funeral for their professional service and assuring that things went smoothly. We also appreciate the Colonial Nursery for doing an amazing job with the flowers.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, Aug. 2, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Tony. Special Thanks to Father Vijay Kramer Madani and an extra special thanks to Deacon Craig Voldberg for making the visitation and funeral service so personable.
Tony is gone from our sight but will never be gone from our hearts.
