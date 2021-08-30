Anthony Groothousen

Anthony John Groothousen, at the age of 86, passed in peace with family at his bedside on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, Aug. 2, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Tony. Special Thanks to Father Vijay Kramer Madani and an extra special thanks to Deacon Craig Voldberg for making the visitation and funeral service so personable.