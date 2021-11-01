John Jez, Jr.

John Edward Jez, Jr., of Tony, died on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2021 at Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire, after a 3-1/2 year battle with cancer.
John was born to John, Sr., and Judy Jez, in Tomahawk, on Dec. 2, 1962. His family moved to Tony in 1967. He was together with Bonnie Jez for 9 years, and they were married in Tony on Sept. 15, 2018.
John loved to be in the woods. He enjoyed going for rides with his wife, Bonnie, and his two dogs, Peanut and Bengie.
They also had a lot of fun doing projects with step-daughter, Jessica. They really enjoyed going up north to his in-laws at Brule to walk by the river, take a hot sauna and drink a cold beer.
John just loved to be outdoors.
He also enjoyed working in the shop with his dad and taking his mom to Big Falls Dam.
He is survived by his step-daughter, Jessica Stearns of Tony and Jordan Stearns of La Crosse; and his sister, Julie (Mike) Carlsen of Trempealeau County.
Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 34, Tony, WI, 54563.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
