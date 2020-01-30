Eugene Nelson, Sr.

Eugene L. Nelson, Sr., 85 of Tony, died on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith, after a battle with cancer.
Gene was born to Helen and Lyle Nelson on May 26, 1934, in Ladysmith.
He lived in Stoughton many years and did welding at Dairy Equipment Co. in Madison.
He married Janet Ann (Smith) Nelson, of Bruce, in 1966.
Gene worked at the paper mill as converting room foreman.
He ran road grader and snowplow for the town of Dewey for 30 years. He also ran the Dewey recycling center in Tony for many years, while still working the family farm.
Gene was in the Army from 1954-57. He ran a grader and catapult in Germany, building soccer fields. He then came home to Rusk County and bought a farm.
Eugene is survived by his wife, Janet; his sons, Eugene, Jr. (Michelle) of Glen Flora and Lyle (Lana) of Tony; his daughters, Delin Beyer of Farmington,Ark., Gwyn Dugger of Salt Lake City, Utah and Sheryl Vandergrift of Hartville, Mo.; his son, Terry Nelson of Hartville, Mo.; his daughter-in-law, Laura (David-deceased) Nelson of Conrath; his step-daughters, Cindy (Carl) Manning of Spooner and Debbie Hogan of Denton, Texas and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Shirley Simonson of Cameron and Elynda Van Wey of Ladysmith and his brothers, Darwin Nelson of Ladysmith and Leonard (Jesse) Nelson of Tony.
He was preceded in death by his son, David (Laura-surviving) and his brother, Delbert.
Funeral services were held on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Jeremy Allard officiating.
