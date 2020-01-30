Eugene Nelson, Sr.

Eugene L. Nelson, Sr., 85 of Tony, died on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith, after a battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Jeremy Allard officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m., until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home.