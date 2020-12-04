Edwin Thummel

Edwin Paul Thummel, 96, of Ladysmith, died on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith.
Edwin was born on July 23, 1924, to Robert and Emma (Wiefenbach) Thummel.
In the early 1940’, Edwin and his father went to California where they worked together in the shipyards until Edwin was drafted into the Army in 1943. He was a WWII veteran, serving in India and China between 1943 and 1946. Edwin started a milk hauling business with his father and then owned and operated H&H Haulers for many years.
Edwin married Kathryn Delores Fedde on May 4, 1955. She preceded him in death in 2012. Also preceding him in death were his parents; his sisters, Dorothy, Marion and Delores and a brother, Ben.
Edwin is survived by his children, Barbara (Richard) Storey of Racine, Scott Thummel of Bruce and Robert (Virginia) Thummel of Barron; his grandson, Jason (Lisa) Thummel of Trego; his great-grandsons, Ryan and Tyler Thummel of Trego; his granddaughters, Amanda (Laith) Tabbaa of Appleton and Brittany Thummel of Holmen; his brother and sister-in-law, Harold (Elsie) Thummel of Ladysmith and his sister-in-law, Yvonne Thummel of Chippewa Falls. Also surviving are his nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews and his dear friends, Carol Pestel, Louise and Ila.
A private service for Edwin’s family was held at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Rev. Craig Zandi officiating. Burial followed in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith with military honors provided by the Ladysmith Veterans Association.
