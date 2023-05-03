Joseph Henry Mrskos, Jr., age 85. Long time resident of Anaheim, Calif., passed away in Kindred Hospital, Westminster, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, following a brief illness.
Joe was born in Tony on July 24, 1937, to Joseph H. Mrskos and Evelyn (Grunseth) Mrskos. Shortly thereafter, Joe's family moved to Chicago, Ill., where he lived with brothers, Richard and Donald, and sisters, Dorothy and Margery.
He always enjoyed coming back and spending many summers with his grandmother in the Tony area. After graduation from high school in Chicago, Joe attended Carroll University in Waukesha. Following graduation, he spent considerable time teaching U.S military dependents in Japan. He later spent many years as an educator and administrator in the Los Angeles area.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years, Myrtle (Mits) Mitsuru; brothers, Richard and Donald Mrskos; brother-in-law, Peter Borsellino and sister-in-law, Donna Mrskos.
Surviving are sisters, Dorothy Barron Borsellino and Margery (Owen) Matz and sister-in-law, Marlene Mrskos, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Joe and Mits had many wonderful years together and loved to travel, especially to Japan and Europe where along the way they met and became good friends with many fellow travelers.
On Dec. 15, 2022, Joe and Mits were both buried at Rose Hill Cemetery in Whitter, California and are "Together Forever".
Myrtle Mitsuru Mrskos, age 87, died on Sept. 23, 2022.
She was born on July 9, 1935, in Hawaii, where she lived until attending college at Truman University, Kirksville, Mo., graduating with a teaching degree.
Mits was a gracious lady who enjoyed life. She loved children and taught elementary school in the Los Angeles area for many years.
She was survived by her husband, Joseph H. Mrskos, Jr. of 52 years; her sister, Natsumi Hodson of Honolulu, Hawaii, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one sister and three brothers.
