Myrtle Mitsuru Mrskos, age 87, died on Sept. 23, 2022. Joseph Henry Mrskos, Jr., age 85. Long time resident of Anaheim, Calif., passed away in Kindred Hospital, Westminster, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, following a brief illness. On Dec. 15, 2022, Joe and Mits were both buried at Rose Hill Cemetery in Whitter, California and are "Together Forever".