Janet Kimball

Janet J. Kimball, 61, of Holcombe, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at Ascension Our Lady of Victory Hospital in Stanley. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13, at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home in Cornell. Interment will be at a later date. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service, Sunday, at the funeral home.