Janet Kimball

Janet J. Kimball, 61, of Holcombe, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at Ascension Our Lady of Victory Hospital in Stanley.
Janet was born in Watertown on Sept. 27, 1959, the daughter of Charles, Sr. and Lois Bessel. She attended school in Beloit, and they later moved to Holcombe, where she graduated with the class of 1977.
On Oct. 29, 1977, she married and later divorced Jeffrey Anders. Together they had four daughters, Jennifer, Jill, Jodi and Jessica.
Throughout the years she worked at Conwed and Walmart. She enjoyed word search and crossword puzzle books, crime shows, soap operas, playing games on her phone, giving people a hard time and learning to video chat; but most of all she loved spending time with her daughters and grandchildren.
Janet is survived by her daughters, Jennifer (Matt) Heidtke of Holcombe, Jill Anders of Cornell, Jodi Anders of Burnsville, Minn. and Jessica Anders (Josh) of Holcombe, and 12 grandchildren, Kierra, Isabelle, Kaylie, Brendan, Lauren, Aliyse, Easton, Kyle, Carley, Greyson, Veda and Clara. She is further survived by the father of her children, Jeff Anders, his wife Emma, and their daughter, Jolene; brothers, Daniel, Charles Jr. and Timothy (Deb) Bessel; sister, Christine (Rick) Hoy and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Julie, in infancy.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13, at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home in Cornell. Interment will be at a later date.
A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service, Sunday, at the funeral home.
Express online condolences at www.bortonleiserfuneralhome.com
Due to the health and safety for everyone who may be attending the service, social distancing, minimal contact and face coverings are mandatory.
