Shirley Neidel

Shirley Gladys Neidel, age 96, formerly of Hawkins, passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Spooner.
Shirley was born in Berwyn, Ill., on Aug. 5, 1924, and moved with her parents in 1926 to an 80 acre farm in Hawkins. There she met George. They married in 1944 and bought a farm near her parents in the town of South Fork.
They farmed and raised their three daughters there. At the age of 92, Shirley left the farm to live with her daughter, Paty.
Shirley and George could be found most Saturday nights dancing away with friends , wherever they could find a good polka band. They were both active in the community and church.
Shirley was with the Women’s Auxiliary, organizing the Memorial Day programs and the church, teaching Sunday School, sewing and filling school bags for needy children.
There were lots of camping with friends and family and trips with their grandchildren. She will be missed by all.
Shirley is survived by her daughters, Lynn (Carl) Beihl, Kris (Harry) Guenther and Paty (Dean) Brayton; and her grand and great-grandchildren, Holly (Jeff) Schlender and children, Mattea, Tanner, Gunner and Bailee, Trevor (Gwyn) and children Camille and Tabitha, Heidi (Jason) Graves, Chad (Courtney) Guenther, Jeremy (Trisha) Brayton and children Taylor and Trace, Aaron (Jen) Brayton and children Blaze and Myla, and Sean Brayton.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, George; her parents, Robert and Emily; her brothers, Robert, Clarence and Lawrence and her son-in-law, Harold Guenther.
Considering current events, a private graveside service with family was held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Rusk County Lighthouse Shelter, Ladysmith, or Embrace ”Time Out family Abuse Shelter”, Ladysmith.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements.
