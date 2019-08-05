Herbert Amendt

Herbert Marhall Amendt, 80, of Lake Holcombe, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at Cornell Care & Rehab Center, from congestive heart failure and Myloma related to Agent Orange in Vietnam.
Herb was born July 28, 1939, in Ladysmith. He graduated from Ladysmith High School in May of 1957 and joined the United States Marines Corps and served faithfully until May of 1987, reaching the rank of E-9, Master Gunnery Sergeant.
Herb traveled the world in his 30-year career in the Marines and received many honorable medals and citations, including combat action, Vietnam service medal and 1973 presidential inauguration certificate of appreciation. Duty stations included Japan, Okinawa, Vietnam, Minneapolis, Washington DC, and the Pentagon, where he met his future wife, Gunnery Sergeant Marsha Vaughn, who he married in 1976. She died in 1988.
In his retirement, Herb met his very special friend and traveling companion, Gerri Nelson. They spent the last 20 years traveling the country in their RV, riding their Harleys all over the United States, Nova Scotia and Canada. They spent their winters in Florida and Arizona and summers on beautiful Lake Holcombe.
Herb is survived by his traveling companion and very special friend, Gerri Nelson; his sisters, Bea Amendt of Park Ridge, Ill., Audrey Sanford (David) of Eau Claire and Kathleen Woodmansee (Richard) of Richmond, Texas and eight nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Francis Wisniewski Amendt-Gorla and niece, Shannon Sanford.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 10, at First Church of Christ in Ladysmith. Military honors will be held immediately after
the funeral service at the Veterans Memorial Association, north of Ladysmith on Wis. 27. Friends may call one hour prior to services.
Burial will be held at a later date at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Mayo Health and Cornell Care Center for the excellent care he received in his final days. Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy can be directed to Hospice or the Shannon Sanford Memorial Fund at University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire Foundation, Garfield Avenue, Eau Claire 54701.
Semper Fi.
