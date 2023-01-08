Dixie Milazzo

Dixie Lou Milazzo, 75, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at The Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice.
Dixie, lovingly known to family and friends as "Pish," was born on Nov. 15, 1947, in Ladysmith, to Peter and Dorothy Freeman.
Dixie was an avid bird watcher and lover of nature, who found great pleasure in making the bunnies a daily salad to feast upon. Always of quick wit with a sly sense of humor, she was one to pull a prank and keep a straight face while doing so.
Dixie was also the original face of Pirate's Popcorn who was always willing to help you with a genuine smile.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Camille Snyder, and her siblings Sherman, John, Albert, Sally and Dorothy.
Dixie is survived by her son, Mark Angeles (Nikki) of Shorewood, Ill.; daughter, Kelly Snyder (Ronald) of Ayden; grandchildren, Corbin Angeles (Jillian), Skyler Lonngren (George) and Nicollette Snyder; four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice, 920 Wellness Dr, Greenville NC 27834.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences available at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.
