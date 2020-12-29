Mark Wallace

Mark Allen Wallace, 62, of Ladysmith, died on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2020, at Lake Manor in Ladysmith from complications of pneumonia and Alzheimer’s. He was the youngest of seven siblings and was born to Harold and Jean (Long) Wallace on Nov. 17, 1958, in Ladysmith.
Mark was born with Down’s Syndrome. He was our baby brother. When our mother decided to let him go to school, he loved it. Then he went to Westlake workshop and he loved it. He worked there approximately 40 years. While at Westlake, he began to work out in the community. One of the places was the Dairy Queen. He worked there for 15 years.
Mark loved going to church at Northland Bible Church. He also loved the Green Bay Packers, music, WWE wrestling, Kinship, bowling, camping, fishing and watching his nephews’ ball games. He especially loved his nieces and nephews. He was fondly called the Packer Boy at Lake House because of his rather large collection of Packer things.
He loved to go places with our family friend, Georgia “Jean” Sanderson amongst others, George Lawrence, Ken S. and his special friend Todd Schreiber who he is with now. Also his bowling buddies, the Gunderson boys.
He was our special brother, and we couldn’t have been more proud of him. What could be more fitting for our Angel on Earth to go to heaven on Christmas Eve?
Mark lived at Lake House almost two years. A special thank you to Lake Manor for taking such good care of him.
He is survived by his sisters, Donna Abernathy and Judy Ptacek, both of Ladysmith; his brothers, Daniel (Pat) Wallace of Milwaukee, Leslie “Cork” (Sharon) Wallace of Pound and Ron Wallace (Elaine Reil) of Ladysmith and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents Harold andJean and a brother, Harold “Butch” Wallace.
A graveside service was held at Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith with Pastor Joel DeFord officiating.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.