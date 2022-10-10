Henry Lew, Jr.

Henry J. “Hank” Lew, Jr., 67, of Ladysmith, died on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire after battling cancer for five years.
He was born in Stanley on Nov. 20, 1954, to Henry, Sr. and Lucy (Bartosiewicz) Geldernick.
Hank lived in Gilman for 19 years, moving to Ladysmith in 1974. On Oct. 21, 1983, he married Tammy L. Woller in Ladysmith. He was a Line Superintendent at Jump River Electric. He enjoyed fishing, computer/internet researching, traveling, church activities, playing with his grandkids, mechanical/car work, watching football, fixing computers and doing electrical work. He was a member of the Ladysmith Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy Lew; his sons, Adam (Danielle) Lew of Orlando, Fla., and Aaron (Sarah) Lew of Racine; his daughter, Amy Lew of Ladysmith; two grandchildren, Kaitlyn Mae and Madeline Elizabeth Lew; his mother; Lucille Geldernick of Thorp and his six brothers and sisters, Pat Kowal of Lublin, Dianne (Leon) Burkhardt of Thorp, Lester Lew of Ladysmith, Arlene (Robert) Kodl of Thorp, Gary (Jeanine) Lew of Jefferson and Shelli Lew of Palm Springs, Calif.
He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Lew, Sr. and two grandchildren, Claire Elise and Faith Ann Lew.
Funeral services were held on Friday, Oct. 7, at Ladysmith Baptist Church with Pastor Robert Love, Sr. and Pastor Dave Smith officiating. Burial was in the Bruce Cemetery.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted the family.
