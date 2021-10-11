On Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, Gregory Tomczak was called home unexpectedly at the age of 64. Greg was a hard-working, devoted man, father, grandfather and he will be greatly missed.
Greg was born in Evergreen Park, Ill., on Oct. 1, 1957, to George and Lynne (Case) Tomczak. The family soon moved back to Wisconsin and settled on a farm in Stubbs Township.
Greg was a man of the land, growing up on a dairy farm and working on them throughout his life. Farming was always in his heart, but his true love was the woods whether it was cutting down a tree, splitting firewood or tapping trees for maple syrup. He loved fall time, hunting with his family and spending time on his hill. He also enjoyed adventures on his Goldwing whenever possible, oftentimes accompanied by his girlfriend, Joan.
Greg is survived by his son, Bryan (Bethany) Tomczak; daughter, Kassandra (Jiles) Gudis; sisters, Sandy (Dave Stepanich), Cathy Frankenstein and Lisa (Paul McMurry) and his brother, Mike (Tanya). He is further survived by his grandchildren, Paxton, Connor and Rebekah; nephews, Scott and Matthew; niece, Carolynne and girlfriend, Joan Lund.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Tad Makinia and nephew, Jason Makinia.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 15, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce with a service to follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. The family will have a celebration of life at Greg's property on South Hutchinson Road beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16.
