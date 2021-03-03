Jack Procknow

Jack Noel Procknow, age 70, of Fond du Lac past away on, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Hospital-Marshfield due cancer.
Jack lived by the 4 G’s, God, Golden Rule, Golf and Green Bay Packers in that order.
Jack was born on Dec. 20, 1950, in Ladysmith, to Bernard and Lorraine Procknow. He graduated from Bruce High School. He worked for 42 years on the railroads. He loved to dance and play drums. He loved being outdoors and loved being with family, friends and his neighbors.
Jack could be found on a golf course or watching the Milwaukee Brewers in the summer and the Green Bay Packers every season. Jack has one of the largest Green Bay Packers hat collection over 1,200 at last count.
Jack is survived by his siblings, Robert (Annette) Procknow of Chandler, Ariz., James Procknow of Exeland, William “Bill” (Barbara Manning, Fiancee) Procknow of Green Valley, Ariz., and sister, Kristine (Rick) Ernst of Radisson and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Lorraine Procknow and his sister, Karen.
Jack loved everyone best. Rest In Peace.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.