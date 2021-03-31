Sue Ann Novak, 69, Fayetteville, N.C., formerly of Holcombe, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 22, 2021, with her children by her side.
Sue was born on Sept. 10, 1951, in Ladysmith, to Harry and Virginia (LeBlanc) Frankfourth.
She is survived by her children, Douglas (Jennifer) Novak of Fayetteville, N.C. and Shawn (Byron) Harvin of Fayetteville, N.C.; her sister, Joan (Don) Smith of Wausau; her step-mother, Mary Frankfourth and her grandchildren, Evan and Riley Novak, Kaynika and Dennae Harvin and Quentin Grayson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis; her father, Harry and her mother, Virginia.
She never met a stranger, and was a mother to more than her own.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
