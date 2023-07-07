Mark Woebbeking

Mark Allen Woebbeking, 65, of Galesville, passed away on May 26, 2023, in his home. Services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Gilmanton (the corner of County Z and Hwy. 88) on July 29, with Rev. Paul Woebbeking officiating. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. and the service at 3 p.m., with a lunch to follow.