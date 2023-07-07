Mark Woebbeking

Mark Allen Woebbeking, 65, of Galesville, passed away on May 26, 2023, in his home.
Mark was born in Ladysmith to Raymond and Doris (Dutkiewicz) Woebbeking on June 30, 1957. He graduated from Flambeau High School in 1975 and then attended the University of Wisconsin in Superior and Milwaukee.
Mark worked various jobs over the years. In 2009, he married Sandra (Stogbauer) and came to live in Onalaska and Galesville.
Mark enjoyed the outdoors, and in his younger years liked to hunt and fish. He also enjoyed playing football and baseball.
Mark is survived by his wife, Sandra; his father, Raymond Woebbeking of Mondovi; his sister, Joan (Brian) Atkinson of New Hope, Minn.; and his brothers, Paul (Debra) Woebbeking of Mondovi and Kevin (Char) Woebbeking of Harshaw. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Doris (Dutkiewicz) Woebbeking, and his sister, Dana Woebbeking.
Services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Gilmanton (the corner of County Z and Hwy. 88) on July 29, with Rev. Paul Woebbeking officiating. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. and the service at 3 p.m., with a lunch to follow.
In lieu of flowers and plants, please send memorials to: St. Paul's Lutheran School; PO Box 128; Onalaska, WI 54650 or Bethel Lutheran Church, Galesville, WI 54603 or Coulee Region Humane Society, 911 Critter Court, Onalaska, WI 54650
Many thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at Mayo Clinic and Hospital in La Crosse, and to the hospice nurses and staff for their kind and compassionate care, especially Nurse Jody.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.