Donna Wishowski

On Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, Donna Marie Wishowski, age 69, passed from this life into eternity. Though we mourn our loss, we also join Heaven to celebrate a life well-lived. When first diagnosed with cancer, over 17 years ago, Donna declared, “Cancer will not steal one day from me.” She lived life to its fullest and embraced each day as a gift.
On Nov. 11, 1950, Donna Marie DeVries was born to Emmett and Mary (Wozny) and joined three sisters and one brother: Lynda (Bill) Hoyt of Spooner, Carole of Bloomington, Minn., Shirley of Eau Claire and John (pre-deceased). The family resided in Wascott until moving to Langlade when Donna was in eighth grade. While a student at White Lake High School, Donna met Robert Lee Wishowski. Lee was John’s basketball coach and was hired to tutor Donna in World History. On June 8, 1968, they were married and celebrated their 40th anniversary before Lee passed away in 2008.
In 1969, the newlyweds bought a house in Hawkins next door to Lee’s parents, Frank and Gretchen. They lived in Hawkins with their daughter, Bobbi Lee (Jody Graffunder, Eau Claire), and son, Derek John (Janet Pfeiffer, Park Falls) until moving to Ladysmith in 1990. Through the years, Donna was very involved in the community. She volunteered in scouts, school, church and Little League, among many examples. Perhaps her greatest legacy was the formation of the Hawkins Library. After parents were told they wouldn’t have access to the school during summer, Donna organized a group of volunteers who donated their time, treasure and talent to give the children of Hawkins year-round access to books.
In 1979, Donna was hired as director of Rusk County Kinship. Over the next 30+ years, she led the expansion and outreach of this mentor-based youth program. Donna truly believed “no one is a mistake” and worked hard so every child had opportunities to expand their potential. With the support of many businesses and individuals, the lives of countless people were impacted through Kinship.
In 2007, Donna began working for Indianhead Community Action Agency. She planned and directed Connections thrift stores and food pantries in six counties as well as developed and coordinated various community outreach programs. After Donna retired in 2013, she continued to serve her community through Ameri-Corps, KAMO, the international student program, First Church of Christ, Mardi Gras, Youth Fair, PowerHouse, Living Nativity and National Day of Prayer, among many others.
Donna treasured time with her family and friends. She loved every moment with her grandchildren, Tad, Kaylee, Jenna, Ellie and JD and great-grandson, Carson. Donna also enjoyed being outdoors: gardening, hiking, snowshoeing, kayaking, tubing and pudgy pie parties.
Everyone whose life has been touched by Donna will remember her smile and her love for people. The world is a better place for the life she lived. She faced life’s joys and pains filled with hope and peace. Through it all, she trusted God loved her and would steer her all the way Home.
