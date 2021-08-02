Ruby F. Amberger left this world on Monday, July 26, 2021, at the age of 93, with family and friends at her side.
Ruby was born on April 20, 1928, in the state of Colorado, to Bradley Oliver and Alice Elmyra Chandler. She was the youngest of six children. Following her marriage to Robert Amberger in 1947, they lived in various states including Colorado, Wisconsin, Missouri and Florida. Robert passed away in 1988.
After living on her own in Florida for many years, she came back to Wisconsin to be near her nephew, Vern Chandler. She lived at the Ladysmith Care Community, where she was lovingly cared for by wonderful staff for nearly 5 years.
She is survived by her nephews, Vern Chandler (Nancy), Brad Chandler (Judy) and Royce Thoma, as well as the many Ladysmith Care Community caregivers who grew to understand and love her during her stay. She is also survived by special friends, Karen Dahlby and Amy Mikkelson and her daughters, Alyssa and Raelyn, who Ruby loved dearly.
Ruby will be buried in Zephyrhills, Fla., next to her husband of 41 years.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.