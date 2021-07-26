Edna Nelson

Edna Irene Nelson, 99, of Tony, died Friday, July 23, 2021, at Care & Rehab-Ladysmith.
Edna was born on Feb. 1, 1922, in Barron, to Wilbur and Christine (Burseth) Hoage. She married Clinton Nelson on June 22, 1946, in Wheeler, Wis. He preceded her in death on March 26, 1999.
She served on the Rusk County Community Library Board and the Board of the Indianhead Federated Library System. She was a member of Christ’s Community Church in Jump River where she served as Sunday School Superintendent, Sunday School Teacher, Mission Circle President and Program Leader. She volunteered at Flambeau School for 8 years and served as Chairman of the Ladysmith Christian Women’s Group.
Edna is survived by her son, Dennis (Candace) Nelson of Glen Flora; grandchildren, Kelly (Mark) Kopacz, Corey (Baily) Nelson and Mike Roach; great-grandchildren, Brandon (Melissa) Roach, Nathan Roach, Brooke (Isaac) Tuttle, Ashley (Trevor) Kopacz/Burch, Austin Kopacz, Trevor Kopacz, Dakota Nelson and Tanner Nelson, great-great-grandchildren, Emersyn Roach and Sawyer Roach and step great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Krizan and Nathan Orheim.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur and Christine Hoage; husband Clint; granddaughter, Tracy Nelson; sister, Florence Rublee; sister-in-law, Jeanette Jipson; brothers-in-law, Lloyd Nelson and Emory Rublee; niece, Joanne Teppen and nephew, Bob Rublee.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 28, at Nash-Jackan Funeral in Ladysmith with Craig Lindgren and Joey Olsen officiating. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at the funeral home starting at 4 p.m. and again on Wednesday morning for one hour prior to the service.
Burial will be in the Glenview Cemetery in Glen Flora.
