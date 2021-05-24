Ruth Ralston, 101, of Ladysmith, passed away on Tuesday, May, 18, 2021.
She was born in 1919 to medical missionaries in India, where she lived for almost 10 years before moving to New Mexico, Arizona and California.
She married Dr. Walter Ralston in 1944. The couple parented many foreign and American students, in addition to raising six of their own children, David, Edward, Andrew, Tom, Margaret (Shadowen) and Deborah (Ziemer).
She received a BS from the University of Arizona and an MS in Social Work from USC in California.
While the children were growing Ruth led Cub Scout and Girl Scout troops. She was involved with church activities, PTA, community concerts and was president of Orange County League of Women Voters.
The Ralston's also had many foreign and American students join their family, some as exchange students from Germany, France, Italy, Brazil, Sweden, Korea and others who were American teens in need.
During the early war years she served as a social worker for Pima County Tucson and as home service director for the Tucson Red Cross Chapter and as a Red Cross medical social worker at the Santa Ana Air Force Hospital.
While receiving her MS degree she worked at the Los Angeles International Institute and the Los Angeles County Hospital. Before retiring, she was a medical social worker for the Children's Hospital of Orange County. While in California, she worked with Hospice.
She was appointed by two governors of California to the California State Mental Health Advisory Board plus membership on the Orange County Board, Napa and Atascadero State Hospitals, as well as on the Children's Mental Health Clinic of Orange County.
An enthusiastic traveler Ruth has been in Europe, Asia, including Tibet, Antarctica, Mexico, Costa Rica, Siberia, Canada, Russia and Uzbekistan.
Ruth was an avid stamp collector and enjoyed writing, music and painting. Her book, Maharajas Monkeys and Mangoes, was written about life in India in the 1920s. She moved to Wisconsin in 1998, where she joined bridge, book and writing groups.
She had 15 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A memorial service for Ruth will be held later this summer when her family can be here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.