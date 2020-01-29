Judith Kunkel

Judith MaryAnn Kunkel, age 79, a resident of Spooner, passed away on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at Maple Ridge Care Center in Spooner. A memorial service will be held at noon, Saturday, Feb. 1 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at the Spooner Veterans Cemetery in the spring.