Judith Kunkel

Judith MaryAnn Kunkel, age 79, a resident of Spooner, passed away on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at Maple Ridge Care Center in Spooner.
Judith was born on May 21, 1940, to George and Jessie (Van Heesch) Leonhard, in Ladysmith. She attended Servite High School in Ladysmith and graduated in 1958.
Judy married Gary Kunkel on July 9, 1960 in Ladysmith. They resided in many places including Hixton, Marathon and, Ladysmith. She worked various jobs including the A & P; Montgomery Wards in Ladysmith, with her sister, Jean (Walt) Doughty; bartended multiple places; and finished at Artisans in Glen Flora.
She enjoyed cooking, bingo, watching game shows and March Madness, taking care of her dog, “Boo Boo”, and was a Packers, Badgers, and Brewers fan.
Judy is survived by her sons, Kurt (Dena) Kunkel, of Spooner, and Keith (Lori) Kunkel of Monticello, Ill.; four grandchildren;two great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren and one step-great-grandchild.She is also survived by her sister, Jean Doughty of Ladysmith and her brother, George (Tina Sokolowski) Leonhard of Weston.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Jessie Leonhard; her brothers, Paul (Dorothy) Leonhard, Jim (Lorraine) (Bonnie) Leonhard and Tom (Betty) Leonhard; her sisters, Jane (Joe) Laub, Mary (Ron) Barfknecht and Helen (Ed) Swanson; three brothers-in-law and five sisters-in-law.
A memorial service will be held at noon, Saturday, Feb. 1 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Burial will be at the Spooner Veterans Cemetery in the spring.
Arrangements were entrusted to The Spooner Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left for Judy’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
