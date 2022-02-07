Florence S. Styczynski, 95, of Weyerhaeuser, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
Florence was born on Sept. 7, 1926 in Chicago, Ill., and spent the first half of her life there. She had many friends and relatives there and enjoyed visiting with them. She moved to Weyerhaeuser when her husband, Ed, and his brother, Al, purchased Kramer Well Service. Although she loved being near her children, she never stopped missing her life in Chicago.
Florence was very proud of her Polish heritage. She loved Polish music and polka dancing. Lil Wally was her favorite polka band, but the Polka Family band became another favorite in later years. She was able to take a trip to Poland with her daughter. While there, she met many more cousins and visited the places where her parents once lived.
Florence took many vacations, but the places she saw came in second to the people she visited. Her trip highlights were always the time she spent visiting friends and relatives. Florence loved to talk to people. She also had a heart of gold, and her door was always open for company.
She is survived by her daughter, Carol Lynn (Dennis) Arndt; son, Steve (JoAnne) Styczynski; grandsons, Eric and Kyle (Tanya) Styczynski and David (Alisha) Arndt; great-granddaughters, Taya Styczynski, and Ave, Lucie, and Ellie Arndt; brother, Frank (Gertie) Bonczyk; sister-in-law, Agnes Styczynski; her life-long friend, Elsie Kabza; her caregivers, Angie and Angel, and many nieces and nephews. A special thanks to her nephew Ray, who brightened her week with his weekly Sunday night phone calls.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; parents, Andrew and Sophie Bonczyk; sisters, Helen Rygula and Mary Wiak; brother, Stanley; sisters-in-law, Laura Pierce, Jean Mazon and Florence Styczynski and brothers-in-law, Edward Rygula, Frank Wiak, Walter Styczynski Leon Pierce, George Zarach and Albert Styczynski.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 12, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser with Fr. Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Craig Voldberg co-celebrating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held at the church on Saturday morning from 9:30-11 a.m.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the service.
