Florence Styczynski

Florence S. Styczynski, 95, of Weyerhaeuser, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 12, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser with Fr. Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Craig Voldberg co-celebrating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held at the church on Saturday morning from 9:30-11 a.m.