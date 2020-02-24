Judith L. Siedsma, 74, of Bruce, died at home with loved ones surrounding her on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, after a long fight of 18 years of diabetes and renal failure.
Judi was born on Jan. 16, 1946 to Alvin and Margaret Egland in Barrington Hills, Ill. She met her husband, Earl, of 55 long and wonderful years, in Woodstock, Ill., where they then married on Nov. 21, 1964.
During her life she has lived in several places including Barrington Hills, Ill., from 1964 to 1973.
She also has lived in Elgin, Ill., from 1974 to 1977; Omaha, Neb., from 1978 to 1979; back in Elgin, Ill., from 1979 to 1998; Summersville, Mo., from 1998 to 2010 and Bruce, from 2010 to 2020.
She was very active in her children's lives being a Girl Scout leader, church activities, CYC leader and Sunday School teacher at Our Redeemer Free Methodist Church in Elgin, Ill.
Judi was a graduate of the Moddy Bible Institute and was a scholar on the Book of Revelation and Daniel, during such time she wrote a book on the Second Coming of Christ.
Judi currently attended Sunday services at United Methodist Church in Exeland.
Judi is survived by her husband, Earl Edward Siedsma of 55 years and leave behind three children, Sandie (Jeff) Potter of Exelend, Diane (Jon) Wilson of Wichita, Kan. and Keith (Cynthia) Siedsma of Elgin, Ill. whom say “Jesus met her with a Pepsi”! She is also survived by her brother, Terry (Barb) Egland of St. Germaine; her sister, Karen Egland of Lake Geneva and her brother, Dale (Ellen) Egland of Lake Geneva, along with many nieces and nephews with whom she loved very much!
Judi was honored to be called grandma by five grandchildren, Kira (Heath) Hover of Bruce, Kyndahl (Cody) Sullivan of Newport News, Va., Hannah and Ethan Siedsma of Elgin, Ill. and Peyton Wilson of Wichita, Kan. She was also blessed beyond all measures to be called great-grandma by 5 little ones, Orion, Adalyn, Signey, Celiah and Finley Hover of Bruce.
Judi is preceded in death by her father, Alvin Egland and her mother, Margaret Egland.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27, at Exeland Methodist Church with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m., Thursday, at the church.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
