Phillip J. Ruege, 57 of Ladysmith, died suddenly after a brief illness on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Phil was born on July 20, 1962 to John and Dorothy Ruege.
Phil had many interests and his main interest was being a photographer.
He was a longtime member of the Fine Arts Center & Gallery in Ladysmith, and served as its coordinator.
He was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Ladysmith. He served 20 years on the church council.
He is survived by his parents, John and Dorothy Ruege of Ladysmith; his brothers and sisters, John, Jr. (Pamela) of Marquette, Mich., Elizabeth (David) Dauenhauer of Belle Plaine, Minn., Naomi (David) Senter of Hastings, Minn. and Carmen (Steve) Ristow of Milwaukee.
He will be sadly missed by family and friends.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 9, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, in Rice Lake, with Rev. Jeff Seelow officiating.
