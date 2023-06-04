Davis Boss

Davis Michael Boss entered this world on Oct. 22,1962, in Ladysmith. He was born developmentally disabled and required special medical care for his entire life. He passed away at the age of 60, in Oshkosh, on Friday, June 2, 2023.

He is the son of Catherine (Laub) Boss of Appleton and the late Leonard R. Boss. Even though he was nonverbal, his smile and handshakes warmed the hearts of all.

Davey enjoyed music and watching sports on TV. His greatest pleasure was spending time with his family, especially celebrating his birthdays and holidays with his Mom and those who lived close to him.

A special thanks to the Maricopa House staff for their compassionate care of Davis.

Davis is survived by his mother, Catherine of Appleton; his two siblings, Debra Tuttle (Bill) of Neenah and Dori Fadness (Rob) of Eau Claire, and his sister-in-law, Jo Boss of Manitowoc. He is also survived by his 12 nieces and nephews and 16 great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Leonard R. Boss; his brother, Douglas R. Boss; his grandparents, Peter and Muriel Boss and Joseph and Anna Laub; several aunts, uncles, and his Godparents, Pudge and Leroy Lamoureux.

A private funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 8, in the chapel at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith. Davis will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith.

All memorial remembrances will be combined with a perpetual remembrance for Davis by his mother Catherine Boss, 590 W. Highland Park Avenue, Apt #1620, Appleton, WI 54911.