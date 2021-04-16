Aldean B. Murphy, age 85 of Exeland, passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021, at Ladysmith Care Center in Ladysmith.
She was born on May 12, 1935, in Vermont, to the late Lawrence Cherrier and Lorena Bennett. Aldean married Jack Murphy on June 13, 1954, and they had three children, Jonathan, Jeffrey and Jana. Sadly, Jeffrey died in a car accident as a toddler.
Jack and Aldean farmed in Hartland, Vt., and Canaan, N.H. In 1971, they moved to Exeland, where they owned and operated a dairy farm until 1993. At various times while working on the farm, Aldean also worked at a restaurant, sewing factory and nursing home. After retiring from farming, she continued to work at a nursing home in Rice Lake until 2013 and retired for good at that time.
Aldean was a very independent woman who enjoyed horseback riding, motorcycling, panfishing, gardening, canning, the outdoors, photography and traveling. While on her many adventures, she traveled to every state except Alaska. She was an animal lover, especially loving her dogs that were her constant companions. She loved living life to the fullest.
She is survived by her husband of almost 67 years, Jack; son, Jonathan (Tammy); daughter, Jana Murphy (Steve Anders); grandchildren: Brian (Heather) Murphy, Mary “Katie” (Wyatt) Murphy-Bankston, Shane (Vicki) Anders, Shanna Anders (Robert Heikkila) and Shaune (Andrea) Anders; great-grandchildren: William, Annabelle, Blake, Hunter, Brooklyn, Brielle, Weston, Ava, Holden, Alayna, Ella; sister Doris Wareham; and other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death are her parents; son, Jeffrey and brothers, Wayne and Wendell Cherrier.
Aldean will be buried in the Hartland Village Cemetery in Hartland, Vt., at a later date.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
Commented