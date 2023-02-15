Beulah Tinsman

Beulah M. Tinsman, age 73, of Barron, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at her sister’s home on Hospice, in Menomonie, after a short fight with cancer. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 28, at the pavilion in the Glen Flora Park with Dan Erickson officiating. There will be a visitation and sharing of memories one hour prior to the service. Beulah will be laid to rest in the Glenview Cemetery, Glen Flora, following the service.