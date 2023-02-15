Beulah Tinsman

Beulah M. Tinsman, age 73, of Barron, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at her sister’s home on Hospice, in Menomonie, after a short fight with cancer.
Beulah was born April 28, 1949, in Ladysmith, daughter of Harold and Ruth Tinsman.
Beulah enjoyed being outside, doing many activities. She loved taking her younger nieces and nephews to her farm and let them feed the animals and all her dogs and cats!!
Later in life, she fell in love with camping and trail riding every summer with her brothers, sisters and many nieces and nephews!
Beulah loved working with her hands all her life, first with the farming chores and later sewing in an industrial setting. She worked at a sewing factory in Chetek for many years and later moved to Barron and worked for Big Bike Parts in Rice Lake for 25-plus years.
Beulah will be greatly missed by her siblings, Arthur (Caroline)Tinsman of Jump River, Susie (Tom) Amerson of Apache Junction, Ariz., Duane (Elaine) Tinsman, Hannibal, Gloria (Duane) Johnson of Cameron, Yvonne (Dan) Erickson of Menomonie, Sue (Roy) Tinsman of Glen Flora, Jane (Kim) Mincoff of Conrath, Margie (Dale) Woellner of Withee and Irene (Dick) Jenness of Ladysmith; friend, Kay Wilbert of Barron and many, many nieces and nephews.
Beulah was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Ruth Tinsman; brother, Roy Tinsman, and brothers-in-law, Duane Johnson, Jerry Peet and Dick Jenness.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 28, at the pavilion in the Glen Flora Park with Dan Erickson officiating. There will be a visitation and sharing of memories one hour prior to the service. Beulah will be laid to rest in the Glenview Cemetery, Glen Flora, following the service.
Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is assisting the family with the arrangements.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
