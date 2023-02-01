Sr. Mary Eugene Baiardo, OSM

Sister Mary Eugene Baiardo, OSM, 93, died peacefully at Mother Theresa Home in Lemont, Ill., on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
She was born in Joliet, Ill., on Jan. 22, 1930, the daughter of Eugene and Pauline (Cresto) Baiardo. Her baptismal name was Dorothy Mae. Her family called her Dodie.
She entered the Mantellate Sisters Servants of Mary in Blue Island, Ill., on July 16, 1947. She received the habit along with the name Sister Mary Eugene on Feb. 22, 1948. She made her first profession of vows on June 25, 1950, and final profession on June 26, 1955. She transferred to the Servants of Mary in Ladysmith, on Aug. 7, 1971, and reaffirmed her vows on Sept. 15, 1973.
She was a graduate of St. Francis Academy in Joliet, Ill. She held a bachelor’s in sociology from Loyola University Chicago and a master’s in education from St. Xavier University.
She taught for 54 years in Catholic elementary schools in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin. She served as principal of St. Donatus School in Blue Island, Ill., and Holy Family School in St. Louis Park, Minn. She viewed teaching as a way to help children become faithful, caring and loving individuals.
She served as a lector and eucharistic minister at Franciscan Village in Lemont, Ill., where she spent her retirement years. She trained new lectors and ministers for liturgical celebrations and brought communion to the homebound.
Sister Mary Eugene is survived by her brother, Eugene (Kathleen) Baiardo of Dunlap, Ill.; many nieces and nephews and the Servite Sisters with whom she shared life for 75 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Pauline Baiardo.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva celebrating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the church.
Memorials may be sent to Servants of Mary, PO Box 389, Ladysmith, WI 54848.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
