Sr. Mary Eugene Baiardo, OSM

Sister Mary Eugene Baiardo, OSM, 93, died peacefully at Mother Theresa Home in Lemont, Ill., on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva celebrating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the church.