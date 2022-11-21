Neil Taylor

Neil C. Taylor, age 88, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Cornell Area Nursing Home.
Neil was born on Sept. 21, 1934, in Holcombe, to Charles and Edith (Meider) Taylor. On July 22, 1961, Neil married Gwendolyn Lloyd in Truman, Minn. He was a farmer and drove school bus for the Holcombe School District for 41 years. Neil enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, woodworking, and reading westerns.
Neil is survived by his wife, Gwendolyn of Holcombe; daughters, Beth (Steven) Heinzen of Holcombe and Debbie (Rich Reisner) Taylor of Sheldon; grandchildren, Mitchell Ewer, Michelle Ewer, Kaitlyn Heinzen and Faith Heinzen; sister, Jean Carlson and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Edith Taylor; sister, Helen Weathers; brothers-in-law. Bill Weathers and Dick Carlson and nieces, Thersea Weathers and Ann Carlson Garretts.
Direct memorials to Christian Harbor Youth Camp at https://www.chyconline.org/donate
A celebration of life will be held from 1-4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, at Ladysmith Church of Christ.
Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer is assisting the family. Online Condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com
