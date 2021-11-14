Janis (Preston) Benik, age 88, of Weyerhaeuser, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, surrounded by family.
Janis was born in Madison on July 26, 1933, to Conrad and Gertrude (Townsend) Preston. She was a graduate of Weyerhaeuser High School. As a teenager, she helped and worked for the family-owned telephone company. After graduating from high school, she moved to the Twin Cities and worked at Munsingwear in the office as a supervisor. She married her high school sweetheart, Alfred “Dutch” Benik, on Sept. 26, 1953, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser. They made their home in the Twin Cities. Once they had children, she was a stay-at-home mom and operated a home day care.
In 1973, Janis and Dutch moved back to Weyerhaeuser where she worked for her brothers’ businesses. She continued working as an office manager and secretary for various businesses over the years and also ran a home day care, retiring at 62. Throughout her life, she was involved in Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts and was very active in her church and community.
Janis is survived by her five children, David (Vickie) Benik of Andover, Minn., Judith (the late Kirby) Bullard of Weyerhaeuser, Joni (Pete) Jasicki of Weyerhaeuser, Jeanne Benik (Gary) of Roseville, Minn., and Mickey (Lori) Benik of New Auburn. She is also survived by her brother Robert Preston of Gilman, sister-in-law Terry Preston of Bellingham, Wash., and sister-in-law Rita Benik of Bruce. She is further survived by nine grandchildren, Mitch (Carrie) Bullard, Carly (Phil) Grassmann, Charlie (Brittany) Benik, Stanton Jasicki, Dustin Benik, Lexi Prokop (Justin), Joey (Molly) Benik, Andy Benik and Juli Jasicki. She is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren, Helen, Harrison, Julian, Mary and Johnny Bullard, Myles and Quinn Grassmann, Callen Prokop, Aryssa Potter, and Charley Jean and Riley Benik.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her brothers, Bill and Doug Preston and her sister, Janet Kendzior. She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Kirby Bullard; grandson, Josh Prokop and great-granddaughter, Lillian Bullard. She was also preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Jim Kendzior; brothers-in-law, Bob and Pat Benik and sister-in-law, Irene Benik.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 20, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser with burial at the church cemetery to follow. A visitation will be held on Saturday morning at the church from 10 a.m. until the start of the mass.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
