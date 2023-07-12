Cheryl Hegeholz

Cheryl Ann (Brask) Hegeholz passed away on Monday, July 10, 2023, at home, beside her loving husband of 38 years, Tom Hegeholz.
Cheryl was born on June 21, 1951, in Minneapolis, Minn.
Besides her husband, Tom, she is survived by her children, Paul Hegeholz (Sabrina) and Diana Hegeholz Romanowski (Zach); grandchildren, Aiden, Aubree and Landen; mother-in-law, Josephine Hegeholz; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bill Hegeholz, Bob (Terry) Hegeholz, Emily (Todd) Hoggatt, Susan (Anibal) Vega and Mary (Jerry) Robel, and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by a special sister-in-Law, Susan Brask Hansen, and a special lifelong friend, Jean Neuman.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, Wesley and Violet Brask; her sisters, Jan and Louise and her, brother Ron Brask.
Cheryl was a gentle soul with a very private side. She loved all animals and loved her quiet home life.
Cheryl has requested no funeral service.
The family would like to thank the Marshfield Home Health & Hospice Care people for their help and kindness during this very hard time.
