Robert B. Mueller, 89, of Tony, died Tuesday, May 18, 2021,at his home of natural causes.
He was born Feb. 29, 1932, in Hubertus, to John and Josephine (Stuettgen) Mueller. He married Mary Kay Bluel on Nov. 15, 1950,in Hubertus. They were married for 59 years before Mary Kay died Sept. 19, 2009.
Robert drove a cement truck and was a member of the Teamsters Local 200. He also was a Brewers fan and Packers fan. Going to farmers’ markets and flea markets were two more past-times that he enjoyed along with reading the paper, boating, fixing things, working in his garden and being with his family.
Robert was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Menomonee Falls from 1950 to 1993,when he moved to Tony. He then became a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Tony.
Robert is survived by three daughters,Carol (Tom) Gelhar of Menomonee Falls, Linda (Jim) Pinkert of Menomonee Falls and Kathy (Kevin) Adisek of Tony; nine grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, four sisters, Marie, Rosey, Agnes and Margaret and two brothers, Matthew and Francis.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, May 25, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Menomonee Falls with Father Andrew Linn officiating. A visitation will be held on Tuesday at the church from 2 p.m. until the time of the mass.
Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery
Nash-Jackan Funeral in Ladysmith is assisting with services.
