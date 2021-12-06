Wilma Hladilek, 70, of Conrath, died on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at her home under the care of Hope Hospice. She was born on June 20, 1951, in Aurora, Ill., to Burldean and Ruth (Dieter) Gaddy.
Wilma moved to Hawkins in 1968, coming from Illinois. She married Thomas Hladilek on June 9, 1973, in Sheldon. They relocated to Conrath in 1978 after living in Exeland and Ladysmith for a brief time.
Wilma loved to make jewelry and playing games with family. She loved her animals, taking sister road trips and spending time with her daughter. She loved her grandchildren deeply. Her favorite pastime was watching John Wayne.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas; her sons, Nathan Hladilek, Neal Hladilek and Nicholas Hladilek; her daughter, Nicole Collins; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; her brother, Jerry (Bonnie) Gaddy and her sisters, Wannetta (Scott) Soules, Wanda Ducommun, Diene (Dennis) Patterson and Donna (Doug) Barfknecht.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a different time.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
