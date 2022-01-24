Kenneth A. Verdegan, 73,of Tony, died on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at his home.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 27, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Tony with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the Ladysmith Veterans Association. Burial will be a later date in Cadott.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service, on Thursday, at the church.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the services.
A complete obituary will be published in next week’s paper.
