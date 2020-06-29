Peter Groothousen

Peter Jacob Groothousen, 88, of Tony, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith with his wife at his side. Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, June 29, at St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva, Deacon Craig Voldberg and Father Ed Mumper officiating. Burial was in the church cemetery in Tony.