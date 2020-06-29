Peter Groothousen

Peter Jacob Groothousen, 88, of Tony, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith with his wife at his side.
Peter was born on Aug. 15, 1931, in Ladysmith to Cornelius and Petronella (Vanryen) Groothousen. He married Lucille Bisson on Aug. 23, 1958, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Ingram.
He was a lifelong dairy farmer and it was International Harvester tractors and Holstein cows. In his younger years, he’d volunteer with Ag organizations, mostly NFO, to further the continuance of family-sized agriculture. He also served for a half-century in the Township of Dewey governance, including 30 years as chairman. He was active his entire life in St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church in Tony.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Lucille, and their 14 children, Ron of Tony, Katie Clay of Tony, Diane (Gary) van Doorn of Tony, Jennifer (John) van Doorn of Tony, Sharon of Tony, Jeanette Turbeville of Hammond, David (Shannon) of Tony, Donna of LaPointe, Michael (JaCinda) of Tony, Arnold (Karrie) of Conrath, Susan (Peter) Hetke of Cornell, Becky (Dan) Sullivan of Cameron, Doug (Tamara) of Holcombe and Stephanie of Tony; 59 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren and seven brothers and sisters, Cornelius (Carmen) of Honduras, Cathy Selvig of Ladysmith, Anthony (Marion) of Tony, Bernadette (Ed) Hoing of Shakopee, Minn., Phillip (Shirley) of Port Washington, Larry (Shannah) of Cambridge, Minn. and Joe (Nancy) of Ladysmith.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Gertrude (Gene) Collier and his brother-in-law, Jerry Selvig.
Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, June 29, at St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva, Deacon Craig Voldberg and Father Ed Mumper officiating.
Burial was in the church cemetery in Tony.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements.
Peter counted his blessings most as husband and father, setting the example of keeping our focus on the Kingdom of God, while diligently doing our work in life. The blessings of his legacy will be remembered.
