Donald Christianson

Donald Leroy Christianson, 93, died peacefully on April 6, 2020, at Ladysmith Care Community. He was a lifetime resident of the Blue Hills, which he loved dearly.
He met the love of his life, Kathryn Olesiak, at a dance in Apollonia. They celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary on Feb. 18, 2020.
Don was proud to serve his country in the Navy during WWII. He later was active in the Weyerhaeuser VFW where he served as their commander for several years.
He was a logger and a farmer most of his life. He was the town blacksmith for a time in the village of Bruce. He spent countless hours tinkering in his workshop, fixing and building things. He enjoyed flea marketing for some years, buying and selling antique tools.
The Rocky Mountains held a special place in Don’s heart. His did logging in the timber and enjoyed hunting elk there. Hunting was a big part of Don’s life. He hunted to provide for his family but also just enjoyed being in the woods of the Blue Hills.
Don was a storyteller, telling many stories over the years. In later years, he would make up poems off the top of his head, entertaining all the family, especially the grandkids.
Don is survived by his wife, Kathryn and his children, Robert (Kathy) Christianson, Daniel Christianson, Richard Christianson, Shirley (Daniel) Owens and Joyce (Tom) Tassinari. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Audie and Mary Christianson; brothers, Archie, John, Audie Jr., Bud, Lynn and Nick; sisters, Elsie, Doris and Pat; daughter-in-law, Sandi Christianson; son-in-law, Jim Geisler; grandson, Donny Christianson; granddaughter, Toni Christianson and grandson, Neal Sandok.
A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements.
