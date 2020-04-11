Donald Christianson

Ladysmith, WI (54848)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.