Harold Kanning, Sr. was born on Feb. 24, 1949, in Ladysmith, and passed away Sept. 17, 2019, at Sacred Heart Hospital, in Eau Claire, where he lost the battle to lymphoma.
Harold graduated from high school in Ladysmith in 1967. He then went into the military and served in the army where he was wounded in the Vietnam War, and also was a recipient of a Purple Heart.
He married his beautiful wife, Dannielle and was blessed with 49 years together. Most of his life was spent providing for his family, like working at the paper mill for 24 years and then followed by Jeld-Wen for another 19 years where he retired.
During his life, he enjoyed many activities such as hunting, fishing, sports, spending time with his family and visiting casinos. Also, he was extremely active in all veterans associations like holding positions such as commander and treasurer.
Harold was a very outgoing person, even a jokester at times, but he was also the type of person to help anyone out. He was always willing to give a hand to anyone who needed it.
Harold is survived by his wife, Dannielle Kanning; his brother, Robert Kanning of Las Vegas, Nev.; his sister, Kathern of Cornell; his son, Harold (Terri) Kanning of Tennessee and his daughter, Sue Schmick of Ladysmith. Also, he had four grandchildren, Sean Schmick, Jack Kanning, Kristi Kanning and Isabella Kanning.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Clara Kanning, and by his sisters, Florence, Rose and Patsy.
A Celebration of Life for Harold will be held at the VMA in Ladysmith at 1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 13, with an early visitation at noon with a lunch to follow. Come help celebrate Harold's life.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
