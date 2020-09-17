Victoria Kinnear, 97, formerly of the Exeland/Bruce area, died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Ladysmith Care Community after an eight year battle with Alzheimers.
Victoria was born on Jan. 30, 1923, in Weyerhaeuser, to Peter and Victoria Mansky. She was born in Rusk County and lived in Weyerhaeuser, Exeland and Bruce. On Dec. 9, 1942, she married Earl Kinnear in Alabama. She was a member of American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Unit 425 in Bruce and a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bruce.
She is survived by her sons, Daryl (Kathi) Kinnear of Ladysmith and Earl (Margaret) Kinnear of Albany, Minn.; her daughter, Vicky Jean (Larry) Jenks of Weston; ten grandchildren, Daryl Kinnear, Jr, Renee (John) Heintz, Julie Koepke, Joseph Kinnear, Krista Jenks, Kesa Jenks, Kortney Jenks, Laura Kinnear, Aimee (Kinnear) Keenan and Evan Kinnear (Becca) and 14 great-grandchildren, Kayla Kinnear, Jeff Kinnear, Allison (Checkalski) Fecteau, Brennan Checkalski, Connor Checkalski, Travis (Allison) Koepke, Cole Koepke, Katelyn Kinnear, Jeffrey Keenan, James Keenan, Jacob Keenan, Lilliana Keenan, Emmaleigh Kinnear and Rylan Kinnear.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Victoria Mansky; her husband, Earl; three brothers, Robert, Stanley and Joseph Mansky and three sisters, Irene (Mansky) Suzan, Albena (Mansky) Pachowicz and Lydia (Mansky) Hanson.
A visitation was held at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce where the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Unit 425 of Exeland will honor a fellow member at 5:30 p.m. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date with burial in the Bruce Cemetery. The family kindly requests that masks be worn at the visitation.
