Victoria Kinnear, 97, formerly of the Exeland/Bruce area, died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Ladysmith Care Community after an eight year battle with Alzheimers. A visitation will be held at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce where the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Unit 425 of Exeland will honor a fellow member at 5:30 p.m. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date with burial in the Bruce Cemetery. The family kindly requests that masks be worn at the visitation.