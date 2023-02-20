Anna Toledo

Anna Marie (Moser) Toledo, age 81, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at St. Alexis Hospital in Elk Grove Village, Ill.
Anna was born in Ladysmith to Clarence and Mary (Vojtasek) Moser on July 20, 1941. She lived in Chicago before settling in Elk Grove Village, Ill.
She was a long time employee of the Chicago Public School district working in the cafeteria.
She also handed out samples at Costco for many years. She loved working with the public and made many friends.
She is survived by her five children, Michael (Chris) Sacino of Melrose Park, Ill., Mary Sacino of Alpha, Minn., Patricia Howard of Kentucky, Linda Sacino of Chicago and Daniel Toledo of Chicago and her siblings, Clarence (Geri) Moser of Custer, Ellie Tito of Elk Grove Village, Ill., Christine (Bob) Lipprandt of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Ronald (Joan) Moser of Glen Flora, James (Sue) Moser of Hamburg and Deborah Guist of Hayward; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Mary Moser; sister, Thresa Lebal; granddaughter Lisa Howard and great niece, Hayleigh Turner.
Internment will be in Riverside Cemetery on June 10, 2023, at 1 p.m. with Celebration of Life to follow at the Veterans Memorial Association, 605 Summit Ave, Ladysmith.
