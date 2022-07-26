Jeanette Bidinger, age 66, of Rice Lake, died Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Rice Lake.
She was born on July 17, 1956, in Sycamore, Ill., to Charles and Shirley (Koehnke) Herrmann. Jeanette graduated from Burlington Central High School in Burlington, Ill., and then took some night classes in banking. She was married to John Bidinger on Sept. 23, 1979, in Hampshire, Ill. Jeanette was a homemaker, a bank teller, bookkeeper and then John and she owned and operated Doghouse Boarding Kennel in Rice Lake for many years.
She enjoyed quilting, a fantastic seamstress, embroidery work, making clothing for her grandchildren and was a wonderful cook. Jeanette was very active in her church. She made numerous banners and altar clothes.
She is survived by her husband, John Bidinger; five children, Joseph Bidinger, Jessica (Jason) Maxwell, Jedediah (Stephanie) Bidinger, Joanna Bidinger and Jacob Bidinger; four grandchildren, Kiana, Dakota, Delilah and Liam; mother, Shirley Herrmann; a sister, Geraldine “Gerry” Conro; two brothers, Fredrick “Rick” (Marie) Herrmann and Kenneth (Stefany) Herrmann; many nieces and nephews; two aunts, Lucille Campbell and Donna Koehnke; and uncle, Elmer Herrmann.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Herrmann.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 30, at Weyerhaeuser United Methodist Church with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is assisting the family with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Weyerhaeuser United Methodist Church.
