Steven Ness

Steven John Ness, 73, of Holcombe, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at home. A private family visitation service was held. A celebration of life will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31, with lunch to follow at the Lake Holcombe Lions Club Hall, 27999 Cty Hwy M Holcombe.