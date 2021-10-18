Steven Ness

Steven John Ness, 73, of Holcombe, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at home.
Steve was born on May 1, 1948, to Clayton and Shirley Ness, in Chippewa Falls. He was a graduate of Lake Holcombe High School in 1966. He served for the United States Army and was honorably discharged on July 22, 1977. He married Diane Jamiola on Nov. 9, 1985, at Paradise Shores Hall.
He spent many years driving courier routes for Bentley Couriers, Gold Cross Courier Service. He also drove truck for Rands Trucking in Ladysmith for 15 years and retired from GRS in Chippewa Falls last year.
Steve enjoyed spending time with family, friends and his grandchildren. He also had a passion for classic cars and enjoyed visiting car shows and swap meets. When at home he enjoyed going to Friday fish fries and watching old westerns.
Steve is survived by his wife, Diane Ness; his children, Sarah (Eric) Tremblay of Hawkins and Edward (Nicole) Rygiel of Elk Mound; grandchildren, Keira, Joslyn, and Axel Tremblay, and Collin, Noah, and Alexander Rygiel. He is also survived by his brother, Mike (Chris) Ness of Colfax; nieces, Michele (Brian) Schrupp and Reva (Willy) Wunder; sister-in-law, Darlene (Jeff) Bourget of Stanley; nephew, Jason (Liza) Bourget; niece, Cassandra Bourget; his brother-in-law, Don (Jean) Jamiola of Villa Park, Ill., and nephews, Don (Robin) Jamiola Jr. and Kevin (Karen) Jamiola. He is further survived by cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his granddaughter, Ellie Tremblay; and his nephew, Aaron Bourget.
A private family visitation service was held. A celebration of life will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31, with lunch to follow at the Lake Holcombe Lions Club Hall, 27999 Cty Hwy M Holcombe.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home in Cornell is assisting the family with the arrangements.
