Elizabeth Zahorski

Elizabeth "Betty" Jane Zahorski, 96, of Chetek, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Comforts of Home Advanced Memory Care in Hudson.
Betty was born on March 27, 1926, in Dovre Township, Barron County. She was one of five children born to James and Bessie (Schofield) Carey. She attended Chetek High School. Betty married John Zahorski on Nov. 11, 1943, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church Parsonage in Weyerhaeuser. She farmed most of her life alongside John until they retired in Chetek on Prairie Lake in 1978.
Betty enjoyed cooking and baking. She always cooked for all of the helpers on the farm and was known far and wide for her cooking skills. She also had a love for art specifically ceramics and oil painting. During early retirement, she was part of the Women's club at Advent Christian Church and in her later years she was a member of the Red Hat Club. Betty loved to dance. You could find her dancing at Polish weddings and town events. She enjoyed traveling to spend time with her children and grandchildren.
Her husband, John, passed away in 2003, and after many years, Betty met Dale Lane of Barron. The two enjoyed one another's company through dancing and companionship until his death in 2017.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, John; her parents, James and Bessie Carey; and siblings, Ann Robinson, Doris Robinson, Katherine Allen and James Carey.
Betty is survived by her children, Roger (LeRae) Zahorski of Hudson and Bonnie Zahorski of Mounds View, Minn.; seven grandchildren, Suzanne (Rae Tressler) Zahorski of St. Paul, Minn., Shannon (Jason) Weimer of Boise, Idaho, Brenda (Timothy) Ely of Blaine, Minn., Stacy (Robert) Ferguson of Woodbury, Minn., Vance (Jennifer) Zahorski of West Columbia, Texas, John (Andrea) Bartoszek of Andover, Minn., and Cullen Zahorski of Angleton, Texas; and 20 great-grandchildren, Amanda, Abigail, Zachary, Andy, Blake, Brooke, Breanne, Jeremy, Dale, Tricia, Elizabeth, Nicholas, Madelyn, Tyler, Bella, Arianna, Phoenix, Allison, Avery and Tobias.
Visitation will be at 11 a.m., Friday, March 10, at Chetek Lutheran Church. Funeral will follow at noon with Pastor Guy Redfield officiating. Interment at Lakeview Cemetery.
Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
