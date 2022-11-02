Stanley Iverson

Stanley R. Iverson went to meet his Lord and Saviour on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Stan was born in Waukegan, Ill., on Feb. 27, 1939, to Otto and Genevieve (Whiteside) Iverson. He graduated from Bruce High School in 1955. He then joined the Army and served as an MP in Germany.
Stan loved adventure and upon leaving the service, he enrolled in Maritime School and became a commercial diver. He was employed by Crowley Tug Company in Seattle. The company freighted cargo for the construction of the Alaskan pipeline.
He was a Merchant Marine and sailed to many ports of the world. His last assignment was carrying troops to Kuwait during Desert Storm.
Stan retired to Ladysmith in 1998.
Stanley is survived by his brother, Bill (Charlotte), and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, June Tiegs (Harold).
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
