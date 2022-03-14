Helen Anderson, age 91, passed away from natural causes at her home in Ladysmith on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Helen Francis Moskal was born on Jan. 20, 1930, outside of Clayton. She was the second-oldest of eight children of Michael and Helen (nee Wurtinger) Moskal, and was often called “Babe” as a child. When she was around the age of 10 the family moved to a farm southeast of Ingram, where Helen attended school and met her future husband, Dale Anderson. They were married in Indiana, and raised their four children in Lake Station, Ind., Kennan, Ingram, Ogden, Utah, and Cheyenne, Wyo., where she retired as a hospital cook with 16 years service at Memorial Hospital.
Helen enjoyed cooking, painting, traveling, slot machines and visiting with friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Elmer and Alex and sister, Delores.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda of Aurora, Colo.; son, Dale (Linda) of Hamilton, Mont.; son, Terry (Terry) of Kissimmee, Fla.; son, Steven of Cheyenne, Wyo.; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters; two brothers and numerous cousins and friends.
A celebration of life is being planned for summer 2022.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
