Linda L. Tankersley, 72 of Ladysmith, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.
She was born on March 14, 1949, in Eau Claire, and was preceded in death by her father, Edwin Hadt, and her mother, Joyce Hadt.
Linda moved to Ladysmith in 1979 where she met Robbie Tankersley and were married in 1985. She enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening, crafts and feeding and watching her birds.
She is survived by her husband, Robbie; son, Charles T. Downey, III and grandson, Bradley Johnson, both of Ladysmith; two brothers, Ron (Mary) Hadt of Eau Claire and Greg Hadt of Ladysmith; two sisters, Phyllis (Mike) Gardner of Hayward and Cheryl (Don) Myers of Walport, Ore. and nephews and nieces.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.