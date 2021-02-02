Stephen Snyder

Stephen Cauldwell Snyder, 66, of Cameron, was called to his heavenly home on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Barron Care & Rehab.
Steve was born on Nov. 28, 1954, in Sullivan, Ind., to William “Bill” and Betty (Cauldwell) Snyder. He was raised in Sullivan, and graduated from Sullivan High School in 1973.
He furthered his education at Ripon College by earning his B.A. in biology in 1977 and followed that with a forestry tech degree. While in college, Steve began his radio career, which he continued his entire life. He was able to pursue two of his passions; working for 40-plus years as a forestry technician for Rusk County in Wisconsin and as a D.J. for WWIB Radio for 41 years.
Steve spent nearly all his life working and playing outdoors. Fishing trips with his parents, brothers, family, and friends were annual events throughout his life. He was also an avid racquetball player for many decades.
Steve was a dedicated man of Christ who befriended many folks far and wide; touching lives both young and old. He was well known and much appreciated by people for his musical talent. He was a very accomplished keyboard player and singer — a passion that began as a very young man. His passing has left a very large hole in many, many lives.
He is survived by cousins, Linda Smit of Howey in the Hills, Fla. and Kathy Ray of Bloomington, Ind.; his brothers, Scott (Becky) Snyder and Cary (Kelly) Snyder; their children/grandchildren, Jeremy (Stephanie) Snyder; their two sons, William and Thomas Snyder, Zachary (Cathlene) Snyder, and Shea Rose; her daughter Isabelle; Mickala (Kale) Fickland and her daughter, Tatum.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 6, at Northern Lakes Community Church, Cumberland with Rev. Tim Wright officiating. Visitation will be from 1 hour prior to the service at the church. There will also be a visitation in Sullivan, Ind. at a later date. Burial will be a Center Ridge Cemetery in Sullivan, Ind.
Skinner Funeral Home of Cumberland is serving the family.
