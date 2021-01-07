Glenn Hoover

Glenn Richard Hoover died suddenly Saturday morning, Jan. 2, 2021, at his home in Green Valley, Pima County, Ariz., due to a heart condition.
He was born in Elkhart County, Ind., on March 23, 1955, to Arthur Marion and Gladys Maxine (Reichelt) Hoover.
The parental Hoover Family moved to Sheldon in 1961. Glenn attended school there and received his GED.
As an adult he moved back to Elkhart County, Ind., where he met his wife, Ann Etta Brubaker, daughter of Clayton and Edna (Martin) Brubaker. They were married on Oct. 1, 1978, in Elkhart County, Ind., by Ann’s uncle, Rufus Martin. They lived in Robbins Lake, Jones, Mich., then moved to Tucson, Ariz. in 2007.
Glenn had a zest for life and learning. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and enjoyed talking with everyone.
Glenn is survived by his sisters, Helene Hoover of Elkhart, Ind., Valerie Martin of Sheldon, Linda Hoover (Darek Gwadera) of Sheldon and Warsaw, Poland, Dorothy (Warren Hege) of Richland Center and Lora (Robert Wimer) of Sheldon and two sisters-in-law, Susan Hilty Hoover (Jerry) of Chambersburg, Pa. and Bonnie Miller Hoover (Dale) of Goshen, Ind.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Jerry Alan Hoover in Sept. 23, 1996, and his brother, Dale LaVerne Hoover in Dec. 4, 2020.
There is no visitation at this time with a family memorial to be planned later.
